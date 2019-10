Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former chief minister Harish Rawat was on Tuesday discharged from a private hospital in Dehradun.



He was admitted to the hospital, on Monday, following complaints of chest pain and uneasiness.

While he has been discharged, doctors have advised Rawat to continue taking rest.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had met the Congress leader at the hospital yesterday. (ANI)