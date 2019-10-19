Uttarakhand: Guv, CM, HRD Minister participate in foundation laying ceremony of NIT campus

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, and Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of the permanent campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) here.

A statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations quoted Governor Maurya saying: "This foundation laying was awaited for long. It was made possible with the effort of the Chief Minister, HRD Minister and State Minister for Higher Education Dhan Singh Rawat."She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gifting the NIT campus to Uttarakhand. "For the past 10 years, there was no permanent campus of the NIT. With this permanent campus, the classes will be held on a regular basis," she said.Chief Minister Rawat said: "With Nishank becoming the HRD Minister, it was clear that NIT will have a permanent campus in Sumari."He said, "Prime Minister Modi has given various gifts for the development of connectivity and infrastructure in the state in the fields of road, rail and air connectivity.""Uttarakhand has become a major centre for education," said Chief Minister Rawat.The HRD Minister said that it is a proud moment for him to be a part of the foundation laying of the NIT campus here. (ANI)