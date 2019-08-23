Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying flood-relief material crash-lands in Uttarkashi

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 23, 2019 15:50 hrs

Helicopter carrying relief material for flood-ravaged Mori-Arakot crash-lands in Tikochi on Friday. Photo/ANI

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A helicopter carrying relief material to flood-ravaged Mori-Arakot areas crash-landed near a river in Tikochi area here on Friday, said District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.


People on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, have sustained minor injuries.
The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained.
A similar incident had taken place on Wednesday, in which three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in the district crashed.
Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in the area following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall earlier this week. (ANI)

