Uttarakhand: Helicopter carrying flood-relief material crash-lands in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A helicopter carrying relief material to flood-ravaged Mori-Arakot areas crash-landed near a river in Tikochi area here on Friday, said District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan.



People on board, including the pilot and co-pilot, have sustained minor injuries.

The reason of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

A similar incident had taken place on Wednesday, in which three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in the district crashed.

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out in the area following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall earlier this week. (ANI)

