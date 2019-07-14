Uttarakhand: IMD issues heavy rain warning for several districts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 14 (ANI): Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many districts of Uttarakhand including the capital city of Dehradun.

In the weather forecast issued today, IMD said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Tehri, Dehradun and Haridwar districts today and tomorrow."



In its general forecast for Uttarakhand for the next five days, it has said that light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most places in Uttarakhand. (ANI)

