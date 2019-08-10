Uttarakhand: Incessant rains, damaged roads cause problem for school children in Chamoli

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 10 (ANI): School children are forced to put their lives in danger in order to reach their school by crossing broken footpaths and damaged muddy roads across Chamoli district, followed by incessant rains in the area.

Heavy rains on Friday created havoc for the residents of Chamoli district, causing major damage to the footpaths and streets of Kumzuk village situated Vikas Khand Ghat in Chamoli, Uttarakhand.A school student was seen crying and gripped by fear while crossing the damaged kaccha roads on the hills of Chamoli district.Children here managed to reach their schools in a precarious situation by crossing broken muddy roads without any guardian or safety measure. The roads here were earlier damaged due to relentless rains across the district.Earlier on Friday, a woman and a child died after a cloudburst occurred in Padmalla and Faldiya Gaon village of Dewal block in Chamoli district.As many as ten houses were damaged in the incident. Some portions of agricultural land were also destroyed due to seepage of remains.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall coupled with thunderstorm is likely over the next few days in Chamoli and Tehri districts of the state.The weather agency predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (ANI)