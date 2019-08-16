Uttarakhand: Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim dies of heart attack in Gunji

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A 57-year-old man has died in Gunji area due to a cardiac arrest while he was on the pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar.

The deceased has been identified as Manohar Dubey, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

"He died during the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrim in Gunji. His body has been brought to Pithoragarh for post mortem. It will then be handed over to the family of the deceased," travel officer Dan Singh Bisht told ANI.



Dubey was a part of the 16th batch of the pilgrimage which was in Gunji when the incident took place.

The body has been sent for post mortem and will be later handed over to the family of the deceased. (ANI)

