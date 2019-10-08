  1. Sify.com
Uttarakhand: Police arrests 3 in Nanakmatta, recovers 92 boxes of illicit liquor

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 08, 2019 05:38 hrs

Uttarakhand Police arrests three persons in Nanakmatta and recovers 92 boxes of illicit liquor from their possession. Photo/ANI

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons and seized 92 boxes of illicit liquor from their possession in Nanakmatta town here.


"Three arrested identified as Gurpreet Singh, Navneet Singh and Lakhvinder Singh have been arrested. 92 boxes of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession," Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Bhatt told ANI on Monday.
According to the police, the liquor belonged to a local leader named Naveen Bhatt.
"One person named Happy had sent these boxes of liquor from Bilaspur area. It was recovered in Nanakmatta town here," Bhatt said.
He said that the police had also recently recovered 30 boxes of illegal liquor.
"A case has been registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway," he said. (ANI)

