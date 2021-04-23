Uttarakhand: Badrinath Dham covered in blanket of snow

Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Badrinath Dham in the Chamoli district got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving snowfall on Friday.



Badrinath Dham, Ghangaria, and Mana villages in Chamoli district have been receiving snowfall since morning, today.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall with isolated thunderstorms or gusty winds is likely over Western Himalayan Region and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms or gusty winds also over adjoining plains of northwest India during the next 24 hours.

It further said that an isolated hailstorm is also likely over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next 24 hours.(ANI)

