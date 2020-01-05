Uttarakhand BJP president kicks-off outreach program on CAA

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Nainital MP and Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt on Sunday kicked off an outreach program at Gobindgarh Kumhar Mandi to inform people about the Citizenship Amendment Act, which is facing major opposition across the country.



Several party workers also accompanied Bhatt during the event.

During his door-to-door campaigning, Bhatt interacted with the people about the newly amended Citizenship law and distributed pamphlets for the same.

The development comes in line with the party's massive outreach program amid widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The BJP had announced a 10-day door-to-door awareness campaign from Sunday to "dispel misinformation" on the issue. (ANI)

