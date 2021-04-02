Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi tests COVID-19 positive

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Friday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Taking to Twitter, the Cabinet Minister informed about his coronavirus report and urged his close contacts to undergo coronavirus test and take all precautions.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am healthy and under the supervision of doctors. As per the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself. Whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, kindly get your tests done," the Minister tweeted in Hindi.

Uttarakhand reported 364 COVID-19 cases, 194 recoveries and 2 deaths today. With these new cases, the cumulative count of the infections in the state has reached 1,01,275, while the active cases stood at 2,404. The death toll in the state has mounted to 1,721. (ANI)

