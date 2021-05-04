Uttarakhand: Char Dham Yatra Management Board issues new guidelines for entering pilgrimage sites

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's Char Dham Management Board on Tuesday laid out a standard operating procedure (SOP) days after Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat suspended the yatra for devotees.



According to the new guideline officially issued by the board states that only priests, locals rightfully related to the temples, employees, and officers will be permitted entry at the four pilgrimage sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

However, it is mandatory to carry negative COVID reports from heading to any of these temples.

The Char Dham Yatra was scheduled for May 14 this year.

Speaking to the media, Uttarakhand CM on April 29 said, "Uttarakhand government has suspended Char Dham Yatra this year in view of COVID-19 situation in the state. Only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and puja."

Uttarakhand has been recording a rise in coronavirus cases.

As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry, the state has 55,436 active COVID cases. Uttarakhand has registered 1,824 new cases and 128 related death over the past 24 hours. (ANI)

