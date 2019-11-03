Uttarakhand Chief Minister bats for balanced development in the state

Tehri (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Arguing for balanced development across Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the per capita income of the state is over Rs 1.98 lakh but there were gaps when one compared between districts.

"The per capita income of Uttarakhand today is more than Rs 1.98 lakh but when we compare between different districts, there is a huge gap. We have to bridge these gaps. This is why we created the Rural Development and Migration Commission," he said while addressing a gathering at the second edition of Raibar event here.Rawat said that only balanced development of the state can fulfill the aspirations of the people."In the last two and a half years, the government has formulated several schemes and policies that allow the development of hilly and far-flung areas," he added.The Chief Minister said that after the first edition of the event, the state had brought 10 new policies and made changes in 5 policies at the Investors' Summit."As a result, an investment of over Rs 17,000 crore was made in the state within a year. We have also progressed in solar energy and Rs 600 crore has been invested in the state in the solar energy sector," Rawat said.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat several ministers, celebrities and government officials were also present at the event.Speaking at the event, General Rawat said that if there is a heaven it is in Uttarakhand."We have to take our Uttarakhand in the direction of progress in the right way. The Indian Army is working closely with the Uttarakhand government. We are also taking steps for improving telecom facilities, construction of road and advance landing airfields in border regions," he added.The event was held as part of week-long celebrations on the occasion of Uttarakhand's foundation day which falls on November 9. (ANI)