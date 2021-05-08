Uttarakhand CM asks officials to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has instructed officials to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in the state in the wake of rise in coronavirus cases.



According to an official release, Rawat instructed that necessary arrangements should be made to make the vaccination faster.

The Chief Minister reviewed the vaccination status through video conferencing in the Secretariat.

"We have to pay most attention to prevent Covid deaths," he said and suggested decentralized decision making and providing medical kits.

The Chief Minister said that special focus should be given to containment zones so that infection does not spread.

He said help of retired army personnel should also be taken in war against COVID-19.

Rawat said that the strict action should be taken against any black marketing of medicines or equipment needed for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He also said under construction oxygen plants should be completed early and oxygen plants should have uninterrupted power supply. (ANI)

