Uttarakhand CM chairs high-level meeting on relief efforts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): After holding a high-level meeting with officials on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured that paucity of funds will not come in the way of carrying out flood relief work in the state.



He also assured that the construction work will be carried out at a faster pace.

"We have already allocated Rs 101 crore to the district officials for carrying out relief work. We will not let work get hampered because of paucity of funds," he said.

"I have also instructed the officials to carry out construction work of roads, bridges and schools which got damaged due to the natural disaster," he added.

So far, as many as 1124 rain-related incidents have taken place in Uttarakhand in which 70 people have lost their lives and 73 sustained injuries.

Around 235 buildings, 25 drinking water resources have also been damaged due to relentless rain in the state in the past few weeks.

It is estimated that floods have caused a loss of Rs 300 crore in the past one month in the state. (ANI)

