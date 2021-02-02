Uttarakhand CM flag off 132 new ambulances

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday flagged off 132 new ambulances which join the existing fleet of emergency medical services 108.



He flagged off the new ambulances in a programme organised at Gandhi Shatabdi Eye hospital in Dehradun.

The ambulances have been purchased through the World Bank assisted Uttarakhand Disaster Recovery Project (UDRP). The Chief Minister also inaugurated a 10-bed ICU unit in the same hospital.

"The strengthening of health facilities has been a top priority of the state government, with the inclusion of 132 new ambulances in the emergency service, patients will get quick benefits of healthcare, especially in the hilly areas, this service will prove to be life-giving for patients," Rawat said.

"These ambulances are equipped with basic life support system, a total of 271 ambulances have been made available to improve health services in the last four years," he added.

Rawat also announced certificates to all Corona Warriors and the amount of Rs 11 thousand to all doctors and other personnel serving patients in the Covid ward.

"About 2,32,000 people have been benefitted from the 'Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana' so far. More than 4,200 eye patients have been treated under this scheme. Every effort has been made to improve medical services in the state. 10 months ago, there was a total of 216 ICU beds and 116 ventilators in the state, now increased to 863 ICU beds and 695 ventilators," he remarked.

He further remarked, "Soon, three medical colleges, one each in Rudrapur, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh, will be ready."

Health Secretary Amit Negi, Secretary Disaster Management SA Murugesan, Secretary in-charge Pankaj Pandey, Additional Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant, Director General Health Amita Upreti, Chief Medical Officer(CMO) Dehradun Anoop Dimri were present at the programme. (ANI)

