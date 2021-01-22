Uttarakhand CM launches children-friendly police station in Dalanwala

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Rawat called this initiative a 'new beginning' and an important step in the welfare of children. He also said children get moulded in any environment provided to them, therefore it is important for children to have a better environment."Through this 'Bal Mitra Police Station', people should think that the guardians of the children have arrived," he said.He further said through this initiative, the children can be shown the right way in life.The state government also announced a five per cent reservation to impoverished children in government services, while four per cent reservation was given to the differently-abled.Usha Negi, Chairperson, Child Protection Rights Commission (CPRC), said that these children-friendly police stations will be opened in all 13 districts of the state with the help of the police. The counseling of children will also be arranged in these police stations.For this initiative, Rs 13 lakh will be allocated to the police department, she informed.Ashok Kumar, Director-General of Police, said that the police is trying to make every police station friendly for women and children and remove the fear of police stations in childrenHe further said that about 2,200 children were identified under operation 'Mukti' in the state, who were rescued from begging on the streets. An educational campaign has also been initiated. (ANI)