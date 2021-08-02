Uttarakhand CM launches scheme for children orphaned by COVID-19

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday launched the 'Vatsalya Yojana scheme' for the welfare of children affected by the death of a guardian due to COVID-19 or other diseases.



Under this scheme, the beneficiary children will get Rs 3,000 every month. Along with financial assistance to all the beneficiary children, education and health facilities will be provided to them.

For the protection of children, all the district magistrates have been designated guardian officers for the care, rehabilitation, protection of movable and immovable property, and inheritances of the affected children.

"Mukhyamantri Vatsalya Yojana has been implemented for the care, rehabilitation, protection of movable and immovable property, inheritances and legal rights of children affected from birth to 21 years of age due to the death of parents or guardians due to Covid-19 pandemic and other diseases," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"On the occasion of CM Vatsalya Yojana, a total of 1,062 children were transferred through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the month of July," he further added.

Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Rekha Arya stated that the number of orphan children in the state due to the death of both parents is 151.

"The number of children affected by the death of one of the earning members of the parents is 2,196. While the number of children who lost both parents to COVID-19 is 68. Total number 1557, in which 805 are boys are 805 and 752 are girls," she said. (ANI)

