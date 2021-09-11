Uttarakhand CM lays foundation stones for various schemes in Roorkee

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated 56 schemes worth Rs 58.71 crores and laid the foundation stone of 11 schemes worth Rs 12.06 crores in a program organised at Nehru Stadium, Roorkee.



The Chief Minister said the government is preparing a road map for the development of Uttarakhand for the next 10 years.

"The instructions have been given to all departments to prepare proposals for schemes where I will come, I will do a surprise inspection of the offices," Dhami said.

Apart from this, many important announcements were also made including the construction of Mini Stadium and District Hospital in Roorkee.

"The government has announced a relief package to the people of all areas affected by Corona. In the field of tourism, health, transport and livelihood, the state government has provided financial assistance," Dhami stressed.

The Chief Minister also said the livelihood of lakhs has been also affected due to the non-start of 'Chardham Yatra'. The government is making serious efforts to start the 'yatra' at the earliest so that the livelihood could resume, he said.

The government will present important facts and documents in the High Court for that matter, he added. (ANI)