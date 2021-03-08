Uttarakhand CM meets BJP Chief Nadda in Delhi over political crisis

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Amid speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda on Monday.



There are speculations about the leadership change in Uttarakhand as several ministers and around twenty MLAs are against the working style of Rawat, sources said.

However, Rawat declined to speak when asked about the political crisis in Uttarakhand.

According to sources, several MLAs and some ministers complained about the Chief Minister to the party leadership. Later, the BJP central high command sent Raman Singh as party observer for the emergency core group meeting, which was attended by Dushyant Gautam, general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand BJP.

After the core group meeting of the party, Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam submitted their report to the party high command. Consequently, Trivendra Singh Rawat was called to Delhi.

Interacting with the mediapersons here, Rawat said, "I congratulate all the women on International women's day. Our women should empower themselves and should be socially active. We have passed the law in which women can now claim their right in their husband's property and will be able to apply for the loan based on that in case they want to start their own business."

He further applauded the service of Anganwadi and AASHA workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Anganwadi and AASHA workers have worked selflessly in COVID-19 pandemic, so my government will provide them with Rs 10,000 each. We will provide Rs 15,000 to mahila samuh and mahila mangal dal (women welfare group). We have also launched a Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana to benefit the kins of women who die for unnatural reasons," added Rawat.

(ANI)

