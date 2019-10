Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday met former chief minister Harish Rawat who is admitted at a private hospital in the city.



Congress leader, Harish Rawat was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

Trivendra prayed for the speedy recovery of Harish Rawat. (ANI)