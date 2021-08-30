  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Uttarakhand CM meets Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM meets Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 30th, 2021, 08:30:03hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo/ANI)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 30 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a courtesy call on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Bijapur guest house in Dehradun on Sunday.

"Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri @BSKoshyari is welcome in the state. Your company and blessings are a source of inspiration for me," Dhami tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhagat Singh Koshyari was welcomed by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwarananda and senior government officials. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features