Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, seeks financial support for Haridwar kumbh mela

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed the upcoming maha Kumbh mela in Haridwar in 2021.

The Chief Minister said works worth more than Rs 1,000 crore would be carried out for successful conduct of mela.



He said around 15 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The Chief Minister sought financial support from the Centre to develop facilities and infrastructure. Rawat said that around eight crore people had come for the event in 2010.

During the meeting, Rawat also informed the Prime Minister about works being carried out at Kedarnath. He urged the Prime Minister to launch 'wellness summit' in April 2020.

He said work of 305 wellness centres in the state has been completed and all 462 wellness centres will be completed by March 2020. (ANI)

