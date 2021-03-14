Uttarakhand CM performs puja in his office at state Secretariat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat performed a puja on Sunday after reaching his office at the Secretariat for the first time.



Earlier in the day, Rawat celebrated the traditional harvest festival- Phool Dei- with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun.

Sharing some pictures on his Twitter handle, the CM wished and said: "May this festival of spring brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life."

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on March 9.

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party. (ANI)

