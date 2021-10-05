Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visits Kedarnath Temple

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], October 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday visited the Kedarnath Temple.



The Chief Minister prayed at the Himalayan shrine and also took stock of the ongoing reconstruction works underway at Kedarnath.

The Uttarakhand high court had lifted its stay on Char Dham yatra, which officially started from September 18, with a capping on the number of pilgrims that will be allowed daily to the four Himalayan shrines.

According to the court, the number of pilgrims allowed daily is 800 for Kedarnath, 1000 for Badrinath, 600 for Gangotri and 400 for Yamunotri. (ANI)

