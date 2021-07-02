Uttarakhand CM Rawat meets Nadda again amid uncertainty over future

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday met BJP chief J.P. Nadda for the second time in three days to discuss the political situation and the requirement of his election to the state Assembly before September 10.

Rawat, who had met Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Wednesday night, is currently the MP from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, and as per the rules, needs to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

Currently, two assembly seats -- Haldwani and Gangotri -- are lying vacant, but there is no clarity whether the bypolls will be held before the deadline.

Rawat said that holding by-polls will be decided by the Election Commission and he will follow whatever the Central leadership of the party decides.

BJP national General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam told IANS that there was no discussion of Uttarakhand by-polls held at the party level.

Meanwhile, a party insider claimed that the central leadership has called senior leaders Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat to Delhi.

Asked about this, Gautam said: "Uttarakhand being near to Delhi, many leaders regularly visit the national capital. Nothing should be read between the lines."

Sources said that Nadda had explained to Rawat that Section 151 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 has created hindrance in his election to the Assembly.

"In an hour-long meeting on Wednesday night at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, all the possibilities were discussed and Rawat was explained about exception provided under Section 151 of Act for not holding by-elections -- if the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is less than a year or if the Election Commission, in consultation with the Centre, certifies that it is difficult to hold the by-election within the said period," a party insider said.

Another insider said that after the meeting with the central leadership, it seems that the message is loud and clear to the Chief Minister that it will be difficult for him to continue in office.

--IANS

ssb/vd