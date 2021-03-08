Uttarakhand CM summoned to Delhi by BJP leadership

"The CM is going to New Delhi on Monday," said a source close to the Chief Minister.

Dehradun, March 8 (IANS) The BJP high command on Monday called Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to New Delhi in the face of the serious discontent within a section of the state party MLAs and MPs who are bitterly opposed to his style of functioning, top party sources said here.

The high command's decision came after it sent former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh to hold an unscheduled meeting of the core committee on Saturday in Dehradun when the Assembly session was discussing the state Budget at Garisain. This raised many eyebrows both in the Chief Minister's camp as well as that of his opponents.

The Chief Minister along with the party MLAs was asked to fly to Dehradun by helicopter in the afternoon on Saturday soon after the Budget Session of the state Assembly was adjourned sine die in a hasty way.

State BJP President Bansidhar Bhagat when contacted had stated that the core committee meeting did not discuss anything related to the change of guard in the state.

"I have made it clear earlier also that there was no discussion on change of guard," he said.

On March 18, Chief Minister Rawat will complete his four years in office, an event which will be celebrated in a big way in the state, Bhagat said.

