Uttarakhand CM tests Covid-19 positive

Giving information about this on his Twitter handle on Monday, the Chief Minister said, "My corona test report has come positive. I am fine and I have no problem. I have isolated myself under the supervision of doctors. All those of you I have come in close contact in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself checked. I wish everyone good health. "

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.

For the past several days, the Chief Minister has been continuously attending several programmes. He also met some Union Ministers and BJP leaders in Delhi.

On Sunday , the Chief Minister went to a temple located in Nainital district. Here he was joined by his cabinet colleague Harak Singh Rawat and a few other leaders and workers.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also attended the core group meeting at the BJP state office in Dehradun.

He also took part in a programme organised on the occasion of World Forestry Day on Sunday in Nainital district's Ramnagar.

--IANS

