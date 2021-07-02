Uttarakhand CM T.S. Rawat poised to quit?

Sources said that Rawat, who was in Delhi where he had met BJP chief J.P. Nadda twice in three days, on Friday left for Dehra Dun and will submit his resignation to the Governor.

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is likely to resign as he is unable to get himself elected to the state Assembly within the stipulated six-month period, sources said on Friday.

A BJP insider said that due to the constitutional crisis, the party has decided to replace Rawat with a sitting MLA and a legislature party meeting will be held soon for the election of the next Chief Minister after he submits his resignation to the Governor.

Rawat, who had met Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Wednesday night, is currently the MP from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, and as per the rules, needs to be sworn in as an elected MLA within six months of taking over as the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, Rawat met the BJP chief again to discuss the political situation and the need of his election to the state Assembly before September 10 to remain in office.

Before leaving for Uttarakhand capital, Rawat said that the decision of conducting bypolls lies with the Election Commission and he will follow whatever the Central leadership of the party decides.

BJP national General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge, Dushyant Gautam told IANS that there was no discussion of Uttarakhand by-polls held at the party level.

A party leader explained that after the meeting with the Central leadership, the indications are that it will be difficult for the Chief Minister to continue in the office.

Sources said that Nadda had explained to Rawat that Section 151 of Representation of the People Act, 1951 has created hindrance in his election to the Assembly.

"In an hour-long meeting on Wednesday night at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, all the possibilities were discussed and Rawat was explained about exception provided under Section 151 of Act for not holding bypolls -- if the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is less than a year or if the Election Commission, in consultation with the Centre, certifies that it is difficult to hold the by-election within the said period," a party insider said.