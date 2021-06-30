Uttarakhand Congress chief race heats up

The party is thinking to appoint a brahmin chief ahead of the crucial assembly elections next year to gain maximum political advantage. Since the demise of Indira Hridyesh, who was the leader of opposition in the state assembly, it's likely the present state president Pritam Singh will be made the Congress legislature party leader.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The race for Uttrakhand Congress president is in its last lap as all the contenders and factions within the state have thrown their hat in the ring.

The various camps in the state are pushing names of different leaders while former minister Nav Prabhat's name is also doing the rounds, but some AICC leaders are pushing for Kishore Upadhyay who has been state president in the past.

While Pritam Singh wants Bhuwan Kapri, his candidate of choice, to become party president, former chief minister Harish Rawat is said to be backing Ganesh Gondiyal. Prakash Joshi, who was AICC secretary in the past and is considered close to Rahul Gandhi, will have a say in the matter, though final decision will be taken by the Congress president.

As former Uttrakhand chief minister and Punjab in-charge, Harish Rawat is moving back to his home state for elections, sources said his input will be important in the matter.

Congress MLAs had met in New Delhi on Monday and unanimously decided to authorise party chief Sonia Gandhi to appoint the Uttarakhand legislature party leader.

Devendra Yadav, Congress state in-charge, said in a tweet, "Held a meeting of @INCUttarakhand Legislative Party to decide the new CLP leader for the state after the sudden demise of #IndiraHridyesh ji. It was unanimously decided to request Hon'ble @INCIndia President #SmtSoniaGandhi Ji to decide the same."

