Uttarakhand: COVID-19 curfew till June 29; hotels and restaurants to open

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 20 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced the extension of the COVID-19 curfew from June 22 to June 29 with certain relaxations, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal informed.



The hotels and restaurants in the state have been allowed to operate in-dine services with 50 per cent of their seating capacity between 6 am and 10 pm.

Uniyal informed that the bars will also be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

The active cases in the state are 3,220, while the cumulative deaths and cumulative recoveries in the state were recorded to be 7026 and 328262 respectively, as per the data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)





