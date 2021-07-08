Uttarakhand: Domestic consumers to get 100 units free electricity every month

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers.

In a meeting with departmental officials, Rawat said, "There are about 13 lakh consumers in state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get 50 per cent discount."

The State Power Minister said that this would benefit the consumers in the remote areas of the state.

"Although the electricity bill in Uttarakhand comes for two months, but the benefit of this scheme will be given on the basis of units per month. That is, if someone gets a bill of 200 units in 2 months, then he will not have to pay any money," he said.

The minister further said that the consumers related to dairy, horticulture and agriculture sectors of the state, which till now used to come under the commercial category, will now be brought into the domestic category of electricity consumers.

Talking to ANI, he said that instructions have been given to the officials to make the proposal for this announcement at the earliest, post which it will be placed in the cabinet. (ANI)