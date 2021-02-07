Uttarakhand ex-CM saddened over flood deaths

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Uttarakhand former Chief Minister Harish Rawat on Sunday expressed his condolences over the deaths after the glacier broke in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

During his visit to Ghazipur border protest site on Sunday evening, Rawat told IANS, "I am extremely sad about the incident in Uttarakhand and I extend my condolences to the families of the victims."