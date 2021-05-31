Uttarakhand extends 'Corona curfew' till June 9

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the 'Corona curfew' till June 9 as Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the state.



Uttarakhand government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal informed that it has been decided to provide a little relaxation now and grocery shops will open for two days a week on June 1 and June 7 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Earlier the grocery shops used to open for a day from 8 am to 11 am.

Apart from this, shops of books and stationery will also open for a day only on June 1 and all other restrictions will continue.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Sunday reported 12,26 new Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)