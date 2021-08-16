  1. Sify.com
  4. Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 24

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 16th, 2021, 17:30:02hrs
Representative Image.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Covid curfew imposed in Uttarakhand has been extended from August 17 to August 24, as per a state government order.

"The Covid curfew to remain in force in the state from 6 AM of August 17 to August 24, 6 AM," said the order.
The vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 380 active Covid cases in the state.
Also, a total of 72.26 lakh vaccine doses have been delivered in the state as per government data. Out of this, 55.02 lakh are the first doses of the vaccine. (ANI)

