Uttarakhand extends COVID curfew till Sept 14 with relaxations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 7 (ANI): COVID-19 curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended till September 14 with relaxations.



Vaccination in the state will continue during the period, as per an official order issued by the state government.

"COVID-19 curfew to remain in force from 6 am of September 7, till 6 am on September 14," it said.

"During the COVID curfew, COVID-19 vaccination will continue to take place in the state," it added.

The order also said that there will be a limit of 50 people at weddings and funerals in the state.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 389 active COVID cases in the state.

A total of 89,11,194 vaccine doses have been administered in the state as per government data. (ANI)

