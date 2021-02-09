Uttarakhand flood tragedy: 15 people from Jharkhand missing

According to Home Minister Amit Shah, 26 bodies have been recovered so far after the flood near Joshimath in Uttarakhand. A landslide triggered the avalanche leading to the tragic incident, Shah said on Tuesday.

Ranchi, Feb 9 (IANS) Fifteen people from Jharkhand are missing in the aftermath of the flash floods in Uttarakhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The family members of people missing in Uttarakhand have approached the Jharkhand government for assistance.

According to an official in the state headquarters, nine people from Lohardagga district and six people from Ramgarh district have been missing since Sunday.

They were in Uttarakhand for the NTPC project work on January 23. The missing people's mobile phones are switched off and the family members have been unable to establish contact with them.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has assured all possible help to the kin of people missing in the incident.

Soren said that in case they need any kind of help, they should contact the helpline numbers which have been issued by the state control room being operated by the Labour Department.

The Jharkhand government has issued a total of 11 helpline and a few WhatsApp numbers on which people can get information and assistance.

The control room numbers include 06512490055, 06512490083, 06512490036, 06512490058, 06512490052 and 06512490125. The WhatsApp numbers been issued for the needy include 9470132591, 9431336427, 9431336398, 9431336472 and 9431336432.

--IANS

ns/ash