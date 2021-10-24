Uttarakhand Forest Department opens 'Aromatic Garden' in Nainital

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 24 (ANI): Research Wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department has opened an 'Aromatic Garden' in Lalkuan, Nainital district.



The garden that spread in the area of three acres, has around 140 different aromatic plant species. The project was initiated in the financial year 2018-19, as per approval of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) in June 2018.

Speaking to ANI about the garden, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) said, "Objective of establishing of this aromatic garden is conservation of various aromatic species, to create awareness about these species, promote further research about these species and to link it with the livelihood of local people in future."

The project has been funded under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) scheme of the Central Government.

Chaturvedi informed that Lalkuan was selected as the site because it is known for a "perpetual problem of foul smell due to the stench that comes from certain industrial units".

"Aromatic Garden has a Tulsi Vatika which contains 19 different species of Tulsi, including Rama Tulsi, Shyam Tulsi, Van Tulsi, Kapoor Tulsi as well as African, Italian, and Thai Tulsi," informed the Chief Conservator.

The aromatic garden has 8 different sections, apart from Tulsi Vatika-- aromatic leaves (Lemon balm, Rosemary, Kapoor, and various mint species); aromatic flowers (Chameli, Mogra, Rajnigandha, Kewda); aromatic trees (Chandan, Neem Chameli, Naglingam, Parijat); aromatic rhizomes (Aama Haldi, Kali Haldi); aromatic seeds (Kasturi Bhindi, black cardamom, Timur, Ajwain); aromatic grasses (lemongrass, Java grass, Khas grass); aromatic bulbs (Red ginger, Sand ginger) and aromatic roots (Pattharchur, Vach).

Chandan from south India, Agarwood from the northeast, Kewada from coastal areas and Parijat from Tarai zone, apart from Neem Chameli, Hazari Mogra, Sontaka, Chameli, Night blooming jasmine (Raat ki Rani), Day-blooming jasmine (Din Ka Raja) and Anant are some of the most fragrant popular species present in the aromatic garden. It also has nine different species of Jasmine, four different species of Mint, four species of Haldi, and three different species of ginger.

The extracts of these aromatic plants are used in cosmetics for flavouring and fragrance purposes. Likewise, these plants are of great utility in making spices, pesticides and repellents. (ANI)

