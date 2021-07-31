Uttarakhand forms committees on population control and land law

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has issued instructions to form a high-level committee regarding matters like strict land law and population control law in the state, said a release from the Chief Minister office.



SS Sandhu, the Chief Secretary of the state, who is an expert in such matters, will be the chairman of this committee, said the Chief Minister, adding that he has solved similar important matters while working in NHAI (National Highway Authority of India).

Dhami has also given instructions to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for the population control law. Both the committees will give its report to the state government in these matters. (ANI)