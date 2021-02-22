Uttarakhand glacier burst: Union Home Secy Ajay Bhalla to hold review meeting

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday will hold a meeting to discuss further course of action on the lake created after flash floods in Chamoli district, said sources.



The meeting is scheduled for today with SS Deswal Director General (DG), ITBP, Uttarakhand officials and other senior officials.

According to the sources, the progress of rescue and relief work will be discussed in the meeting by top government officials.

Last week the DG ITBP visited Chamoli and reviewed the rescue operations. He visited the tunnel where workers have been stuck since February 7.

"After a detailed survey of the lake formed in the upper reaches of Chamoli, ITBP and DRDO teams returned to Joshimath. The report will be submitted to the administration. Teams of Geological Survey of India and Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology will also reach the spot and ITBP teams will provide them support," ITBP had said.

Search operations and dewatering process continue in the Tapovan barrage area and tunnel respectively, in Chamoli district. A total of 68 bodies have been recovered so far following the glacier burst in Uttarakhand.

A glacier burst in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on February 7 led to massive flooding in the Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers which damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

