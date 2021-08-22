Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya condoles Kalyan Singh's death

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and recalled her experiences with him.



"During his Chief Minister regime, he had a good habit that before having the meals he used to be concern about his staff working along with him," the Governor told ANI.

"After the sudden demise of Kalyan Singh, I don't have words to express my grief. I pay my respect to Kalyan Singh ji. I still remember when I was the mayor of Agra, he had a meal with me. He used to enquire about the problems within the Municipal Council and also used to guide us as well," she added.

Speaking further, she said: "After becoming the Governor of Uttarakhand, I met Kalyan ji again who was then the Governor of Rajasthan, he recognised me and we had a meal together."

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on August 21 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level. (ANI)

