Uttarakhand govt decides not to remove illegal slums till 2024

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 17 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday during a cabinet meeting approved a proposal of the Urban Development Department wherein about 584 illegal slums of the state would not be removed till 2024.



The decision is that of relief for 11 lakh people living in 1.80 lakh houses in the illegal slums.

The Nainital High Court had ordered the removal of these settlements but in 2018, the state government made a law to stop punitive action. This adjournment period was about to end in October and has now been extended for three years.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet had also decided on Monday to remove the word "Poorvi Pakistan" (East Pakistan) from the caste certificate issued to the Bengali community who were rehabilitated in the Udham Singh Nagar district. (ANI)

