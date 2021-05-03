Uttarakhand govt directs hospitals to give treatment to people showing COVID-19 symptoms

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Uttarakhand health department on Monday gave strict instructions to hospitals in the state to give treatment to patients showing symptoms of COVID-19, even if they test negative.



Amid a worsening pandemic situation, the state has significantly increased the capacity of ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen beds, said Amit Negi, the state health secretary on Sunday.

"As of April 1, 2020, we had 216 ICU beds. On April 1, 2021, the figure rose to 836 and today this figure is at 1336, in just one month," Negi told reporters here.

He further informed that the state has increased the number of ventilators from 116 as of April 1 last year to 842 till date. The number of oxygen beds has been increased to 6,002, said the health secretary.

As many as 5,403 fresh COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths were reported in Uttarakhand in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,97,023, including 55,436 active cases. (ANI)

