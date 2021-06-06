Uttarakhand govt extends Covid lockdown till June 15

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Sunday extended Covid-19 restrictions in the state till June 15.

As per new lockdown guidelines, general stores will be open from 8 am to 1 pm between June 9 and June 14.



Within this week as compared to earlier, the government has increased the scope of the exemption. It has been decided to open retail shops for two days in this week, the liquor shops will be opened for three 3 days, according to the order.

On June 14 and June 14, grocery shops will be opened from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, while on June 9, 11, and 14, liquor shops will be opened from 8 am to 1 pm.

Apart from this, stationery and book shops will also be open on 9 and 14 June.

Meanwhile, according to a study carried out by Anoop Nautiyal, founder of the non-profit Social Development for Communities Foundation, the high death rate in the Himalayan states is a matter of great concern.

Amongst all the Himalayan states in the country, Uttarakhand has the highest Covid-19 mortality rate of 2 pc, as recorded on Sunday.

As many as 11 states across the country have registered a high Covid-19 death rate, out of which six are Himalayan states.

From these, Uttarakhand tops the chart followed by Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Manipur.

As per the state health bulletin, Uttarakhand reported 619 new positive cases, 2,531 recoveries, and 16 deaths on Saturday. The death toll of the state stands at 6,664. (ANI)