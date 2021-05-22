Uttarakhand govt issues SOPs to prevent black marketing of black fungus medicine

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the black marketing of black fungus medicine keeping in view cases of the disease being reported across the country.



"The Uttarakhand government has issued SOPs for the prevention and black marketing of Amphotericin B, a black fungus medicine, according to the rule. The drug will be available only in dedicated Covid-19 Health Care Center Medical Colleges and only in state government institutions", informed the official release.

The government order stated that the medicine for case management, namely, Amphotericin B will only be issued to DCH and medical colleges/institution of state of Uttarakhand, if available and no other private or individual prescription will be entertained.

The order stated that the consultant or doctors who requisition these medicines in the aforementioned hospitals will have to request the issuing authority on a prescribed format, duly filled and signed by them and after payment.

The requirement of the medicine can be projected anytime during working hours of the government offices, as stated in the release.

Also, the request/application for medicine will be sent by the treating doctor's health care institution to the respective issuing authority, i.e., the nodal officers for Kumaon and Garhwal. The Director-General, Medical and Health has nominated two nodal officers, one each for Kumaon and Garhwal divisions, who will be responsible for storage and issue of this medicine for their respective regions.

The nodal officers will also ensure that the medicine will be issued on payment to DCH and medical colleges or institutions.

The order also mentioned that it is mandatory to deposit the empty vials of used medicine or any unused medicine by the hospital to the nodal officer.

On 19 May, 42 cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) were reported at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh. (ANI)

