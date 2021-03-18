Uttarakhand govt working to enhance capacity of Anganwadi workers

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand's Department of Women Empowerment and Child Development and Meraki Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding to improve pre-school/foundational learning of children in the state.



Signing the MoU on March 15, the collaborative effort between the department and Meraki will work on multiple fronts including capacity building of Anganwadi Workers and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials, mobilisation and upskilling of parents to improve the home environment and become better partners of Anganwadis in child's learning, the foundation said in a release.

It is notable that the department and Meraki have already rolled out a Digital Parent Margdarshak Program for parents in Dehradun and Haridwar that has benefitted 15000+ families and soon the program will be launched in the entire state of Uttarakhand by the end of April.

Other initiatives discussed under the MoU include work on curriculum alignment with the national education policy, grading of Anganwadis to assist them in providing excellent quality pre-school education. (ANI)