Uttarakhand HC asks Centre to hold meeting of Chief Secretaries of U'khand, UP over distribution of roadways assets

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Uttarakhand High Court urged central government to hold a meeting of the Chief Secretaries of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on September 15 regarding the distribution of roadways assets between the two states.



The plea filed by Roadways Employees Union stated that the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation failed to pay six months salary to its employees and the roadways assets were not yet distributed in Uttarakhand-Uttar Pradesh.

While hearing the plea on Wednesday, the High Court asked the central government to inform about the outcome of the meeting on September 16. (ANI)

