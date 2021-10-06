Uttarakhand: Jim Corbett National Park may be renamed as Ramganga National Park

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 6 (ANI): Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand may be renamed as 'Ramganga National Park'.

Jim Corbett National Park Director Rahul on Wednesday informed that Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has recently visited the park and said that it will be renamed as Ramganga National Park.



"Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who visited Jim Corbett National Park on October 3 said that the name of this national park will be changed to Ramganga National Park," the director said.

During his visit, Choubey discussed and wrote the park's name as 'Ramganga National Park' in the visitors' book which was kept in the museum located in Dhangarhi, Rahul said. (ANI)

