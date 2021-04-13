Uttarakhand Meteorological department issues yellow alert for April 16, 17

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for April 16 and 17 in view of thunderstorms and lightning in the hills.



According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the hills on April 16 and 17 whereas high-speed wind may hit about 30 to 40 kilometers areas in the plains.

0"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm/snowfall likely to occur at a few places in hills of Uttarakhand and very light to light rain/thunderstorm/snowfall likely to occur at isolated places in plains of Uttarakhand," the Meteorological Department's statement read.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in Dehradun was 17.7 degrees Celsius while the maximum recorded temperature was 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

