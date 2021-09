New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Pritam Singh Panwar, an independent MLA in Uttarakhand, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, later met party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.



Panwar joined the BJP months ahead of assembly polls in the state. He is MLA from Dhanolti.

He joined the BJP at party headquarters here in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and the Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Uttarakhand is slated to go the polls early next year. (ANI)