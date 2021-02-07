Uttarakhand: Pilgrims need passes to attend Kumbh Mela

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar on Sunday said that pilgrims will need passes to attend Kumbh Mela.



"Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh Mela and the passes will be issued only after submission of a negative RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and identification proof. Those without passes will be denied entry," said Ravishankar.

He also informed that the district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of COVID vaccines to vaccinate personnel posted on Kumbh Mela duty to ensure their safety. The vaccination drive is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Kumbh Mela administration has also put cameras at the Ganga Ghats to monitor the crowd.

Inspector General of Kumbh Mela, Sanjay Gunjyal on Saturday said that the measurement has been taken of the entire 107 Ghats, and accordingly the limit for the number of devotees has been fixed.

The iconic 'Kumbh Mela' began in Haridwar on January 15 and is set to conclude on April 27. (ANI)

